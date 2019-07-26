Kent D. "Mac" MacKinnon, 70, of Mount Joy passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was a retired executive at the former National Pretzel Company, Lancaster.
Born in Milton, Massachusetts, he grew up in nearby Needham and was the son of the late Hector E. and Helen (Weissent) MacKinnon. Kent was the proud father of Matthew D. MacKinnon and his wife Brandi of North Easton, MA, and Melissa E. Dowdle and her husband Brendan of Stoneham, MA. He is also survived by his sister Laurel Donnelly and husband Edward of Northborough, MA, his brother Mark MacKinnon and wife Teri of Portsmouth, RI and two grandchildren.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com