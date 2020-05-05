Kenneth Wolfe, 82, of Lititz, PA, formerly of the Manor Twp. area, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, May 2, 2020 at Luther Acres after a lengthy struggle with dementia. Born in Manor Twp., he was the son of the late Sara E. Wolfe McMinn and step son of the late John McMinn. Ken was the husband of Ruth A. Fry Wolfe for 52 years prior to her passing in 2017.
He was a charter member and faithful servant of Grace Church at Willow Valley where he was a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, elder, and deacon. During the Korean War, Ken served his country in the United States Air Force as an Airman 2nd Class. He was recognized for exemplary service with many awards and citations. Following his military discharge, he was employed for a short time by United Sound and Signal before beginning a 32-year career with Armstrong as a millwright. After retirement, Ken worked part time for Ross Technology in Leola and Manheim Auto Auction.
Ken was very deliberate in investing himself in his family by taking annual camping vacations to Assateague Island, attending sporting events and other activities of his children and grandchildren, and helping them with projects around their homes. He also enjoyed caring for his fruit trees and raising asparagus and strawberries.
He is survived by three children, Kenneth B, husband of Debora S. Gingerich Wolfe, of Elizabethtown, parents of Andria (Gilbert "Jilly") Waso, Kyle Wolfe, and Emily Wolfe; Joyce E., wife of John M. Burkholder, of Washington Boro, parents of Jesse (Karissa) Burkholder, Joel Burkholder, and Jeremy Burkholder; and Jeffrey S., husband of Lisa K. Walls Wolfe, of Fort Wayne, IN, parents of Drew and Madelyn Wolfe. Ken is also survived by twin sisters, Jackie Lindeman and Joanne Burkett, and a brother, John, husband of Sandra Wolfe, all of Lancaster.
Services will be private at Masonville Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the mission fund of Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »