Kenneth William Roberts, 77, of Lititz died at Landis Homes on Friday, January 24, 2020 after an extended illness. Born in Santa Monica, CA, the son of the late Eugene Carroll Roberts and Marion Siegmund Allen. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 36 years, Jennifer E. McClellan Roberts.
Kenneth William Roberts, a retired General Contractor for 34 years, lived most of his life in Palm Desert, California. He was a Rotarian for 44 years and lived his life abiding by the Four-Way Test.
A native Californian, he was born and raised in Santa Monica and the Coachella Valley. In 1964, he completed a Bachelor of Science Degree, in geology at the University of Redlands. He spent four years in the United States Air Force, as a launch control officer and instructor for the Minuteman Missile System. In 1971, he entered the building business as a construction supervisor and purchased Roberts Construction Company from his father.
He was involved in the communities he lived in as a Rotarian, a Boy Scout leader, a Cub Scout Committee Member, a Girl Scout leader and a Girl Scout Council Chairman. He also served on the Executive Committee and as Vice President in Charge of Planning and Development at the Living Desert Reserve in Palm Desert, CA. He also served on the Palm Desert Building Appeals and Condemnation Board for 19 years.
A Rotarian since 1972, he has served in almost all club positions and as a President of both the Palm Desert and Palms-To-Pines Rotary Clubs. His Rotary District work started in 1984 as Special Governor's Representative to start the Palms-To-Pines Rotary Club. He served in capacities such as District 5330 RYLA committee, District and SCANEX Youth Exchange committees, P.E.T.S. (Presidents Executive Training Session) operations team and as P.E.T.S. overall program chairman, Governor's Area Representative, District GSE (Group Study Exchange) chairman, District Conference chairman (twice) and District Treasurer. In 1998 he represented the Rotary International President Richard King as President's Representative to District 4940 at the District Conference in Paraguay.
In addition to starting the Interact Club at Palm Desert High School and being its advisor for 5 years, he also served on the Rose Parade Float Committee. He was District Governor during the 1992-1993 Rotary year and then served three years as District Foundation Chairman for District 5330. As governor, he supervised the startup of District 5330's first Rotaract club at The University of Redlands. He taught at three zone assemblies. After his year as Governor he was asked by Rotary International to be a representative of one of 12 Districts to suggest how to improve District leadership. From 1995-1999 he taught the Presidents of the 7 Districts the P.E.T.S. Membership Development session and moderated the P.E.T.S. Governor Nominee Designate session.
Upon moving to Pennsylvania, he joined the Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club. While attending the Lancaster Sunrise Club he served on the Board of Directors as the Community Service Chairman, Vocational Service Chairman and Membership Chairman.
His district service in District 7390 has been as a nominator on the District Nominating Committee and as a Past
District Governor on the Board of Counselors. He was District Conference Chairman for District 7390 in May of 2011. A proud accomplishment for him was to have initiated the Four-Way Test Speech program in District 7390.
He contributed to Rotary in many ways, including Paul Harris Fellow awards and becoming a major donor along with Jeni. Ken was extremely proud of Jeni as she became the President of the Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club 2019-2020.
Ken was an inspirational individual and a mentor to many. Avid love of swimming, winning many awards, including the California State Championship. Ken loved to travel. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying recreationally.
In addition to his wife, Jennifer E. Roberts (McClellan), he is survived by his two daughters: Kendra L. Steffy of Ephrata and Kimberly C. Rasmussen of Jensen, Utah; seven grandchildren: Nicholas H. Steffy, Brock C. Steffy, Timothy E. Bogert, Nishelle M. Greene, Christopher G. Morton, Jade Rasmussen and Oakley J. Rasmussen; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Michael G. Roberts (Deborah) of Hawaii and E. Christopher Roberts of California. The family extends to a Rotary youth exchange student from India and his family: Prem "Indy" Narayan (Reshma George) and their children Rishvi Narayan and Pranoy Narayan of Toronto, Canada.
Ken's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) Lancaster, PA 17603 with Pastor Bill Cluley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions in Ken's name may be sent to Rotary International at https://my.rotary.org/en/donate.
