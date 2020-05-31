Kenneth W. Wettig, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on May 21, 2020 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Walter and Margaret (Hauck) Wettig.
Kenneth will be remembered for his 35+ years of service at Raub Supply Company. After retirement, he continued working part time for Giant Food Stores until his health started declining. He was very hardworking and will be remembered for keeping to his schedule. He was a simple man that was set in his ways and nothing would stop him from sticking to his plans. Kenneth was also very proud of the time he spent serving his country during the Korean War.
He will be greatly missed by his son, Scott Wettig, husband of Becky, of Lititz; nieces, Joann Yohn, wife of Jim and Linda Laukhuff, wife of George, as well as his grandchildren.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kenneth's name may be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice, 1700 S. Lincoln Avenue, Building 1, 4th Floor Room 487, Lebanon, PA 17042.
