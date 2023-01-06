Kenneth W. Saupp, Jr., 80, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hemet, CA, the son of the late Kenneth W. and Ruth (Skinner) Saupp, on March 21, 1942. He grew up in Huntingdon, PA, a place he dearly loved and credits for a great upbringing.
Ken is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sue McNamara Saupp, and his sister, Jackie (Marty) Talcik, his nephew, Grant Talcik, as well as nieces, Alexa Ryan, Denise Harman and Maggie, Greer and Evelyn Jeffrey.
As a youth in Huntingdon, he spent many hours in the Ground Observer Corps (Metro Lima 5,2 red) and operated one of the largest paper routes for the Huntingdon Daily News, combining three routes into one while adding TV Guides. He twice won the Huntingdon Marble Championship, once finishing second in the state. Ken was a proud recipient of the American Legion Award in 8th grade and always said he was comfortable speaking in public because of his work at two different newsstands in Huntingdon. He was in Scout Troop 29, earning Eagle Scout with Bronze Palm, and was a member of the Arrow Brotherhood. Ken attended the National Jamboree in Valley Forge and loved Seven Mountains Scout camp. He graduated from Huntingdon High School in 1960.
Ken graduated from Lock Haven State College with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He earned a Masters and a Supervisory Certificate from West Chester University, a degree in Counselor Education from Millersville University and completed work for an elementary principal certificate from Temple University. He spent his teaching career with the School District of Lancaster as a Health and Physical Education teacher, mainly at the elementary level, taking great pride in 31 years challenging and inspiring young people.
Ken spent most of his adult life in Lancaster, PA. In addition to teaching, he worked for the Lancaster Recreation Commission in after-school Boys and Girls Clubs, managing Conestoga Pines swimming pool and playing and overseeing the Over 30 Men's Basketball League as well as the all-age men and women's basketball leagues. He spent time as a lifeguard in the summers at Wildwood and North Wildwood, NJ, and acquired a taste for chasing the sun, traveling numerous times to the Caribbean, Hawaii, California, Florida and Mexico. He developed a taste for Broadway plays, traveling frequently to New York City, as well as a love for all animals, particularly cats.
Ken played basketball in high school and college and with the Lancaster Boys Club Big 5, playing in 56 games his first year. He was a big Julius Erving and Michael Jordan fan.
His favorite sports team, however, was the New York Yankees, and his favorite player was Mickey Mantle. He was a diehard fan, watching every game on the MLB channel, and was confident each year since 2009 would bring the 28th World Series win.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will take place at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 2 PM to 4 PM. A visitation will also take place at the John B. Brown Funeral Home in Huntingdon, PA on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 10 AM to 11 AM, with graveside services to follow immediately at Huntingdon Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contribution in Ken's memory may be made to an animal shelter such as the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA, 17603, or the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA, 17603. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com