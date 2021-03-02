Kenneth W. Sanders, Sr.

Kenneth "Colonel" W. Sanders, Sr., of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, in Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Black Water, VA, on September 15, 1936, he was the son of the late Dewey Columbus Sanders, Sr. and Dora Bell Johnson Sanders.
Ken was a truck driver for Mason Dixon Lines for 40 years, and then for R.J. Davis, LLC, Lewisberry. He was an U.S. Army veteran. Ken was a member of Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, Elizabethtown. He was also a member of the Teamsters Local 776, York, Transport for Christ, the Amvets, and the former VFW Post 1687, Hummelstown. Ken loved going to Southern Gospel concerts; and enjoyed working with his hands building things and tending to his garden, and watching NASCAR and wrestling.
Ken is survived by his wife of 29 years, E. Susan Aldinger Sanders, whom he married on September 19, 1991; one daughter, Dora "Dee" S. Horning wife of Dwight L. of Denver; one granddaughter, Ashlee Sanders of Denver; two sisters, Geneva Trapp of Black Water, and Kaye Newkirk wife of Dave of Chester, VA; two brothers, Ted Sanders husband of Barbara of Kingsport, TN, and James Sanders of Morristown, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in death by two sisters, Arneda Russel and Bernice Wallen; one brother, Dewey C. Sanders, Jr.; and two half-brothers, Mayford Sanders and Pat Sanders.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11 AM in Grace Chapel, 2535 Colebrook Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with Chaplain Dennis "Bunny" O'Hare, officiating. Interment will be in Shenk's Community Cemetery, Elizabethtown. The viewing will be in the church from 10 AM until time of the service.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 W. Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease & Related Disorders Association, Greater Pennsylvania, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
