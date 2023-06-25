Kenneth W. Ritchey, 87, of Manheim, PA, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023, at his residence. Born in Sproul, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mary Grasser Ritchey. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth R. "Liz" Shenk Ritchey to whom he would have been married for 63 years on June 25.
Ken was a member of Manheim Brethren in Christ Church for 63 years. He spent 30 years as a meat cutter at Weis Markets. Ken became a Conscientious Objector which brought him to Lancaster County. He served two years working in the kitchen at Lancaster General Hospital where he met his wife Liz who was attending nurse training. He married Liz on June 25, 1960. Ken loved being outdoors, where he spent his time hunting, golfing, and hiking. He also enjoyed spending his time doing photography. He enjoyed woodworking, especially crafting unique birdhouses.
In addition to his wife, Liz, he is survived by a son, Brian Ritchey, husband of Susan, of Landisville; three grandchildren, Garrett Ritchey, husband of Kaitlin, Caitlin Ritchey, and Devon Bortzfield; three siblings, Roy Ritchey, husband of Cindy, of Imler, PA, Paul Ritchey, husband of Joyce, of Imler, and Rheda Sprigg, wife of Dale, of Bedford. He was preceded in death by a son, David C. Ritchey, and two siblings, Fred and Tom Ritchey.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. There will be a luncheon and time of visitation at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be held privately in Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Cemetery, Mount Joy. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ken may be made to the Dorcas Fund of Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To watch a livestream of the service, express a condolence with the family, or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com