YORK – Kenneth W. Miller, 83, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Misericordia Nursing Home. He was the husband of Norma J. "Jeanie" (Stahl) Miller with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage on January 13th.
Born April 27, 1937 in Lancaster, PA; a son of the late Charles Wissler Miller and Mary Laverta (Smith) Miller; he was a 1956 graduate of William Penn Senior High School; York Junior College; and earned his Bachelor's Degree from University of Denver, Colorado. Following college, Ken served in the Colorado Army National Guard and began his career as an Auditor for GMAC; International Harvester in York; and retired from Tri State Trailer Sales in Lancaster. He was very active in Bethany United Methodist Church in Red Lion as a Sunday school teacher, Board Member and Usher at the 8AM service for over 30 years. Ken had belonged to the Exchange Club of York, Victory Athletic Assoc., Hawks Gunning Club and Dallastown American Legion. Ken loved being with his friends and family. Ken and Jeanie had lived outside of Red Lion for 40 years and just recently moved to York.
In addition to his wife Jeanie; Ken is survived by two daughters, Jennifer L. and husband Gus Arinsberg and Beth A. and husband Bradley Weaver both of York; a son, Christopher L. and wife Julie Stahl of Denver, NC; eight grandchildren, August, Allie and Joseph Arinsberg; Mara, Jack and Nathan Weaver; Logan and Lauren Stahl; and a brother, Gerald Miller of Colorado Springs, CO. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Miller.
Graveside Tribute Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 22, 2021 in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York with Pastor Larry Parlett officiating. Friends and family will meet at the entrance of the Cemetery at 10:45 AM Friday. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ken may be made to Bethany U.M. Church, 121 W. Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356.
