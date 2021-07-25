Kenneth W. Mellinger, 82, of Millersville and formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
He was the husband of the late Betty Lou Hoffheinz Mellinger who passed away in 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harvey B. and Gladys Wolfe Mellinger.
Ken had worked for over 40 years as a mechanical engineer and maintenance worker for Kunzler & Co. until his retirement.
He was a member of the 8th Ward Social Club, the Riverside Club, and loved to play golf.
Ken is survived by his children: Kim Keller, Luanne married to David Sweigart, and Lisa married to Fred Thomas, all of Lancaster, Kenneth married to Lorraine Mellinger of Willow Street, Kathy Oberholtzer of Leola, and Melissa married to Mark Clark of Columbia, and by his 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received by his family on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA from 10-11AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ken's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com