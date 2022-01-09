Kenneth W. Martin, 85, of Lititz, PA passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Homer E. and Margaret (Wagner) Martin. He was the loving husband to Gladys (Sangrey) Martin for over 62 years.
Ken graduated from Warwick Township High School. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army where he was a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division from 1954 to 1958, serving 27 months in Germany. He completed 47 jumps. He worked for Wengert’s Dairy, formerly Graybill’s Dairy, for over 45 years. He was manager when he retired in 2007.
Ken was an active member of Lititz Church of the Brethren and the Friendship Sunday School Class. Ken was very active in the community. He was a member of numerous organizations including: The Lititz Rotary Club, The Lititz Library Board, The Lititz Rec Center, The Lititz Craft Show, The Lititz Historical Foundation, Meals on Wheels. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and attending his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. He and Gladys enjoyed taking cruises. Most of all Ken cherished spending time with his family.
Ken is survived by his wife Gladys Martin; his children: Tamara M., wife of Leonard Pelsinski of Lancaster and Keith A., husband of Joanne P. Martin of Lititz; grandchildren: Kenneth Martin (Cassie), Jon Martin (Shannon), Elise Perez Torres (Luis), Julia Solano (Esteban), all of Lancaster; great-grandchildren: Clayton David Martin, Dylan Perez Torres; brother James Martin of Manheim and sister-in-law Wanda Martin of Lititz. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Homer Martin, Jr. and Glenn Martin and sister, Lois Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or the Lititz Historical Foundation, 145 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10:30 AM until the time of service. At the request of the family, masks will be required, and CDC recommendations will be followed.
