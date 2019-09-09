Kenneth W. Landis, 67 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019, having passed away at his home in Gap with his wife by his side. Ken was a graduate of Hempfield High School, Class of 1969.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Marie, and his mother Helen, both of Gap; a sister Charleen Smeltzer, of Mount Joy;
4 children, 9 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his father Ken G. Landis, of East Petersburg, and his granddaughter, Kristen Imhoff.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Road, Landisville, PA 17538, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Casual attire.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Wayside Presbyterian Church, or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com