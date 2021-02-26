Kenneth W. Kramer, Sr., 84, of Columbia, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at home. He was the loving husband of Mary Ann (Kepner) Kramer for 63 years.
Ken was born in Lancaster, son of the late Samuel and Rose (Ranzinger) Kramer and graduated from Columbia High School class of 1954. He was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus and Susquehanna Fish and Game. Ken was a Boy Scout leader of Troop 66. He enjoyed hunting with his family, woodworking, and helping family and friends with projects. Ken retired from Jay Walter Miller's Brass Foundry after more than 40 years of employment.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his six children: Kenneth, Jr. (Becky), David (Karen), Bradley (Margaret), Todd (Diana), James (Beth) and Rose (David Weitzel), and one sister, Julie (Brian Wolf); thirteen grandchildren: Abby, Jan Michael, Selena, Christopher, Matthew, Erin, Zachary, Jeremy, Joshua, Brittany, Brooke, Alexander and Meagan; and great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings: Frances Runkle, Richard, Karl, Jackie McBride, and Rose Gable.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Ironville Cemetery. There will be no viewing, however the family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the mass. A reception will follow the service at the Union Meeting House, 82 N. Waterford Ave., Marietta, PA 17547.
In lieu flowers, contributions in Ken's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604. (www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org)
The mass will be livestreamed at https://facebook.com/ht-parish
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
