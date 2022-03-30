Kenneth W. "Ken" Bensing, 79, of Terre Hill, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Reading Hospital- Tower Health.
He was born in Denver to the late Warren R. and Kathleen R. "Kitty" (Stover) Bensing and was the husband of RuthAnn (Buckwalter) Bensing, with whom he would have celebrated their 57th anniversary on March 28th.
He was a member of Pine Ridge Hunting Club, Cocalico Sportsman Club, and Ephrata Bowman. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed the outdoors and going to the mountains to hunt deer and turkey.
Ken was a graduate of Cocalico High School Class of '61. Prior to his retirement, he worked for Bareville Garment, Martindale and Case New Holland.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by 2 children, Eric, husband of Denise (Shomo) Bensing of Ephrata, and Briggitte, wife of Greg Brubaker of Martindale; 3 grandchildren, Nicole Shirk, Kyle and Travis Bensing; 6 great-grandchildren, Haylee Shirk, Austyn Shirk, Mayson Shirk, Kaden Bensing, Logan Bensing, and Victoria Bensing.
A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ken's memory may be made to American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
