Kenneth W. (Ken) Aungst, 81, went to be with his Lord on October 19, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital with his wife, children with spouses, and grandchildren with spouses by his side. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Warren S. Aungst and Anna E. (Kready) Aungst. He was the husband of Marsha K. Aungst (Charles), with whom he shared 55 happy years. Ken will also be missed by his three children, Matthew J. Aungst (Melissa) of Elizabethtown, Marla D. Bixler (Michael) of Marietta, and Mollyanne C. Shenenberger (Timothy) of Bainbridge; grandchildren Jared, Laura (Zach), Kyle (Rachel), Jacob, David, Luke, Olivia, and Lydia, great-granddaughter Phoebe. He is also survived by his siblings Arlene Fry (John), Sue Miller (Wayne), Barb Miller (Donnie), Dale Aungst, and Dwight Aungst (Anne).
Ken retired from Donegal Mutual Insurance Company. He was a member of Word of Life Chapel, Bainbridge. Lover of Allis-Chalmers tractors, hunting, and drinkn' coffee. The people he loved most in this world were his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter, but most of all, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A funeral service honoring Ken's life will take place on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Word of Life Chapel, Bainbridge, PA, 17502. A time of visitation will take place at the church from 9 AM to 11 AM. Interment will take place at the Bainbridge cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to I-Tec, 23 Green Hollow Road, Montoursville, PA 17754. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Lancaster General Hospital for the special care given to Ken. To leave an online condolence, please visit Ken's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.