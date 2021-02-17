Kenneth W. Hershey, 97, of New Providence, PA, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, PA, Kenneth was the son of the late Alvah L. and Minnie B. Patterson Hershey and the husband of Audrey Heidig Howe Hershey and was married to the late Letha B. Hershey who died in 2002.
He graduated from the first class at J.P. McCaskey High School and attended Franklin & Marshall College. As a Civil Servant, he served in the United States Air Force during WWII working in the Middletown PA State of Aeronautics repairing airplanes. He was a member of Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church, Quarryville.
Ken founded with his brother, Chub, Hershey Brothers Transmission for 67 years and later partnered with John Summers and Terry Erb. Over the years he built a helicopter, a speed boat, 10 houses and 3 commercial buildings.
He is survived by a daughter, Sherry Myers, Hellam, PA, four stepdaughters: JC Keyser, Ann Rinier, Michelle Howe, and Susan George, a sister: Nancy Goodhart, and a granddaughter, Bethany Yo. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Alva ‘Chub', Grace, Tom, Jessie, Leon, Marion, Dale and Donnie.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at The Groffs on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
Memorial donations in Ken's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
