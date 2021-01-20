Kenneth W. Getz, 92, of Fausnacht Drive, Denver, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from a Covid related illness. He was the beloved husband of Gladys (Zimmerman) Getz, who is currently residing at The Gardens at Stevens.
Born in Denver, the son of the late Leroy S. and Ella (Meckley) Getz, he lived in Denver aII of his life.
Ken was a driver for the C. G. Sweigart Oil Company for many years, and retired from the F.W. Woolworth Co. Earlier in his life, he was a member of the National Guard before he was medically discharged due to a back injury. He was also a troop leader for the local Boy Scout Chapter when his son, Larry, was a member.
He was a former Council Member for the Denver Town Council. He and his wife have been members of St. John's United Church of Christ, Denver, for more than 70 years, where he served on the consistory, and belonged to the Men's Brotherhood for many years. He and his wife loved hosting large picnics and gatherings (clam bakes and pot-pie dinners) in their outdoor pavilion for family members and friends.
Besides his wife of 71 years, he is survived by a son, S. Michael Getz of Providence, RI; a brother, Loran Getz of Denver; as well as two uncles; 20 cousins; and 13 nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Larry Lee Getz, a brother, Harold Getz of Lititz, and two sisters, Ethel "Dolly" Plotts of Severn, MD, and Donna Sweigart of Denver.
A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date and time when those who loved him can safely gather. Flowers are respectfully omitted, but contributions in his memory to either St. John's United Church of Christ, 659 S. 4th Street, Denver, PA 17517, or Trinity Repertory Company, 201 Washington Street, Providence, RI 02903, would be appreciated. www.goodfuneral.com
