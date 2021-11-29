Kenneth W. Adair, 43, of Lancaster, passed away at home, Friday, November 26, 2021. Ken was a life-long resident of Lancaster. He was the loving son of Richard J., Sr. and Shirley A. (Carr) Adair.
Ken was a 1997 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Of the Christian faith, Ken was a talented artist who enjoyed drawing and watercolor painting with scenes of nature as his favorite theme.
In addition to his parents, Ken is survived by his brother, Richard J. Adair, Jr., husband of Madeleine, of Red Lion; and two nieces, Aubrey and Kaitlin.
Funeral Services for Ken will be held at 2PM, Friday, December 3, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 1PM until 2PM. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Foundation for Alcoholism Research at: http://alcoholismresearch.org/support-volunteer-donate/ To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com