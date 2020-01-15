Kenneth V. Mable, 78, of Wrightsville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was the husband of the late Jane Hanrahan Mable, with whom he was married 48 years until her death in 2011. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Thomas and Martha Bisker Mable.
Ken retired in 1997 after a lifetime career at Armstrong World Industries. In addition, he owned and operated Mable Printing and Graphics.
He was a dedicated member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia and was particularly active in the Holy Name Society, having been presented the "Man of the Year." Ken was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 2294, Columbia; Columbia Fraternal Association; V.F.W. Post 7045, York; and the American Legion Post 469, Wrightsville.
Ken was a fun-loving man, and was always there for his family and friends. Anyone who knew Ken has been blessed with fond memories.
Ken is survived by his children, Kenneth T. Mable, husband of Lori; Deborah L. Mable; Michael S. Mable, husband of Laura; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean, wife of Larry Smith; Josie, wife of Robert Engle, and George Mable, husband of JoAnn. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Mable and Mary Maurer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Peter I. Hahn, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
