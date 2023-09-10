Kenneth T. Mable, 58 of Columbia, passed away on September 6, 2023 surrounded by his family at his residence. He was the husband of Lori Wimer Mable with whom he was married 37 years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Kenneth V. and Jane Hanrahan Mable.
Kenny was a welder having been employed for 29 years at the former A&L Doors Columbia and most recently at H.C Quality Doors. A Harley Davidson enthusiast he enjoyed riding and rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles. Most of all he relished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Kevin husband of Ashley Mable; Britney Mable; Patrick husband of Katrina Mable; eight grandchildren; brother Michael Mable and sister Deborah Mable.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. At the request of the family, please do not send flowers. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »