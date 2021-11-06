Kenneth "Smitty" Smith, 61, of New Holland, PA passed away on Wed. Nov. 3 after battling cancer for more than a year. Ken was born on Dec. 12, 1959 to Albert and Nancy (Williams) Smith in Chester, PA.
In 1977, their family moved to Gap, PA where Ken began attending Pequea Valley High School. This is where he met his wife-to-be, Cheryl. After graduating in 1978, Ken & Cheryl married in 1979 and had one child, Derrick.
Ken enjoyed a more than forty-year career as a millwright/machinist working at RR Donnelley, Armstrong and Kellogg's. Ken was a member of Lodge #417 F.&A.M. and a member of American Legion Post #662 in New Holland. When not working, Ken enjoyed fishing, rooting for the Phillies, Flyers and Eagles, vacationing in OCMD and relaxing poolside. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family, especially his granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (nee Enck); son, Derrick (Linda); granddaughter, Lily; mother, Nancy; sister, Donna Jean (David); brother, Don Paul "Smut" (Jeanie); mother-in-law, Dorothy Enck and several nephews and a niece. Ken is predeceased by his father, Albert Smith.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 8 from 9:00 AM- 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes, 150 Water St., New Holland, PA 17557. Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held in Pequea E.C. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in Lancaster, PA, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Beck Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.