Kenneth Scott Weaver (his school friends called him Ralphie), 58 of Akron, went to meet his Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
He was born in Ephrata, to Esther L. (Hess) Weaver of Akron and the late Kenneth R. Weaver.
He graduated in 1981 from the Bible Fellowship Academy in Ephrata. He was a member of the Alive Church, Ephrata.
He was an auto mechanic most of his life. For several years he worked at Krimes Automotive, for a few years he had his own small machine shop at Hagy's called S & S Performance, and most recently worked at Riverside Auto for Paul Landis. Besides being a mechanic, he could do minor plumbing and electrical jobs around the house.
In his younger years you would see him with his buddies racing his '69 orange and black Camaro at Maple Grove. Afterward they would all head back to their "shop" and repair anything that was needed from racing, all the while munching on pizza and sandwiches!
He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, college and NFL football. One of his hobbies was planning and cooking delicious meals.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by 2 sisters, Christina, wife of Scott Wanner of Akron, and Suzanne, wife of Jim Steeley of York County; sister-in-law, Cyndi (Fake) Weaver; 7 nephews and 3 nieces, all who love to call him their "uncle."
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Weaver.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Kenneth's memory may be made to Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
