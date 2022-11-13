Kenneth S. Mayer departed Homestead Village for that great railroad yard in the sky on November 3, 2022, after a brief illness. Ken was born in Binghamton, New York, on November 25, 1923, the oldest son of Albert Kenneth Mayer and Gertrude North Seward Mayer. Ken grew up in the greater New York City area and enlisted in the Army in January of 1943, proudly serving as a combat medic and company clerk with the 78th Infantry Division in Europe during World War II.
Ken graduated from Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, where he met the love of his life, Lois Carol Huffman, from Luray, Virginia. Ken and Carol were married in 1948 following graduation. They shared sixty-nine wonderful years together before Carol passed away on November 5, 2017.
Ken is survived by his three daughters, Nancy Mayer Hughes, married to Kevin, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Wendy M. Roberts, married to Ralph, of Cornelius, North Carolina; and Julie Pedelini, married to Guy, of Lititz, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren: Laura Roberts Bowen, married to Oliver, of Redwood City, CA; Christina Meredith Roberts, of Charleston, SC; John Kenneth Hughes, of Mason, OH; and Daniel Bruce Pedelini, of Lititz, PA; and three great-grandsons, Alex, Patrick and Caleb Bowen.
A Memorial Service celebrating Ken's life will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., followed by a reception for family and friends at the Groff Event Center, 234 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit the website at:
A living tribute »