Kenneth S. Herr, Sr., 72, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. He was the son of the late John and Marrion Herr. He was married to his beloved wife, Emily M. (Hillworth) Herr for 40 years.
Ken proudly served in the United States Army. He worked for Armstrong World Industries for 35 years. Ken was a wonderful caregiver to his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was an avid hunter and loved his cats and dogs.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Kenneth S. Herr, Jr. husband of Shannon, Timothy M. Painter, Keith Painter, daughters Tina Snyder wife of Brian, Tracy Painter, grandchildren, Merenda, Emilee, Shalee, Megan, Greggory, Jesse, Gwendolyn, Jeremiah, Christian, Travis, Dustin, Harlee, and Jerzee, his great-granddaughter, Aurora, who was his sunshine, brothers, James Herr, Ronnie Herr, and John Herr. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Herr, and sister, Carrie Herr.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ken's funeral service on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1 PM at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, with a viewing from 12 PM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Riverview Burial Park.
