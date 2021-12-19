Kenneth Ray Rogers, Sr.” Whitey”, 94, of Franklin, VA, passed away on December 11, 2021 at Sentara Hallifax Regional Hospital in South Boston, VA. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Henry L. and Emma B. (McCune) Rogers.
After graduating from Manheim Township High School in 1945, Kenneth went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Air Force including assignments in Germany, Lebanon, Thailand, England, and Alaska. In Germany he was the navigator for the first aircraft of the Berlin Airlift (Operation Vittles) carrying milk, was part of the Cuban Missile Crisis monitoring for Russian aircraft on the Alaska coastline and flew for the United Nations. Kenneth received several military decorations including the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Media, World War II Victory Medal, Army Occupational Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award and was a United States Air Force NCO Academy Graduate. After retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant from the Air Force in 1965, he worked for the federal government inspecting military radar installations. He continued his education with on-line courses at the University of Maryland.
Kenneth met and married Muriel Margaret McDermott in Edinburgh, Scotland in June 1957. In Scotland, he also became a scratch golfer.
In his spare time, Kenneth enjoyed making homemade ice cream, baking, travel, family vacations, hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He also carried on a family tradition of being a member of the Buckeye Rod and Gun Club, Potter County, PA and never forgot his Pennsylvania Dutch roots.
He is survived by his sister, Roberta L. Rogers, and his children, Michaela G. Alewynse (wife of Leen), Kenneth R. Rogers, Jr. (husband of Molly) and Melinda D. Purnhagen (wife of Eric). Also surviving are grandchildren, Tanner R. Purnhagen, Zachary A. Barnes, Madison A. Barnes, Erica D. Barnes, Kenneth Tyler Rogers, Margaret A. Purnhagen, Trever J. Barnes and Brenna L. Alewynse and great-granddaughter, Mayleigh J. Barnes. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Evelyn M. Anderson, and his brother, Herbert L. Rogers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Riverview Burial Park with full military honors
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Nature Conservancy. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
(717) 394-4097