Kenneth R. Oxenreider, 70, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Adam C. & Ruth (Tobias) Oxenreider and the widower of Donna Fay (Trostle) Oxenreider.

Kenneth was a delivery driver for NAPA Auto Parts in Denver and formerly worked at Bollman Hat Co. and Brethren Village. He was a member of Immanuel E.C. Church in Adamstown and was once the Steward of the church board. Kenneth had a quiet nature and was satisfied with the simple things in life.

He is survived by his son, Kenneth "Casey" Oxenreider of Willow Street; a sister; two brothers; sister-in-law, Lana M. Schlegel, wife of Terry, Sr.; and many nieces & nephews.

A graveside service will be held Fri., Jan. 3rd at 10:00 a.m. in Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522. www.goodfuneral.com

Service information

Jan 3
Graveside
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM
Memory Gardens
319 Wabash Rd
Ephrata, PA 17522
Good Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc.

34 N. Reamstown Road
P.O. Box 94
Reamstown, PA 17567
717-336-4909
www.goodfuneral.com

