Kenneth R. "Nitro" Millisock, Jr., age 50, of Ephrata, PA, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was the husband of Teresa Graybill Millisock. He was born in Ephrata, son of the late Kenneth R. Sr. & Judith Welsh Millisock. He was a member of Triple Tree Ministries, where he served as an elder. He worked as a service technician for M.H. Eby of Blue Ball. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School class of 1991. Kenny enjoyed riding motorcycle, spending time with his family, building hot rods with his brothers, and drag racing.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Kendra Millisock fiance of Chris Goodman of Denver, Adrian Millisock companion of Alexandria Ferrer of Ephrata, Mikayla Millisock at home, 5 step children: Justin, Toni, Jamie, Cody and Shane, 5 grandchildren, 2 brothers: Kevin husband of Angela Wagner Millisock of East Earl, Keith fianc of Jamie Thompson of Narvon. Four nieces and one nephew also survive.
A memorial service will take place from the Conestoga Church of the Brethren, 141 East Main Street, Leola, PA on Wednesday, May 25th at 7 p.m with a time to greet the family from 6 p.m. until time of service. Michael "Rev" Martin will be officiating. There will also be a time to greet the family following the service with light refreshments. In lieu flowers, contributions can be made in Nitro's memory to Triple Tree Ministries, PO Box 212, Penryn, PA 17564, www.thetripletree.org. shiveryfuneralhome.com
