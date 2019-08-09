Kenneth R. Moyer, age 85, of Manheim, PA, passed peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, August 7, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital with his wife, Jane, by his side. This month they would have celebrated 62 years of marriage. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Rev. Emmert M. and Florence Romberger Moyer.
Ken was a graduate of Reading High School. He retired after 38 years with Warner-Lambert, now Johnson & Johnson, in Lititz. After retirement, he worked as a ranger at Tree Top Golf Course in Manheim. Ken enjoyed woodworking and made many pieces of furniture for their home and for others. He also enjoyed his '68 Pontiac Firebird. He and Jane enjoyed traveling, including 13 countries and across the United States. Ken was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Lancaster and a former member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Manheim. He served both churches as a member of the choir and also on the vestry. Ken recently retired as the facility member of St. Thomas Church.
In addition to his wife, Jane Greiner Moyer, he is survived by a sister, Nancy M. Shelly, wife of the late Dale L. Shelly, of Wyomissing.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. There will be no public viewing. Private interment will be in Milton Grove Cemetery in Elizabethtown. The family will receive guests at the church on Wednesday afternoon from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Thomas Episcopal Church. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.