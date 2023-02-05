Kenneth R. Miller II, 77, a resident of Landis Homes, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at home. He had been in declining health for several years, but his death was unexpected.
A lifelong resident of Lancaster County, he was the son of the late M. Elizabeth and James R. Shireman and the late Kenneth R. Miller.
Ken and his wife, Marcia, would have observed their 55th wedding anniversary on May 25.
Ken was a 1963 graduate of McCaskey High School and a 1967 graduate of Elizabethtown College with a degree in accounting. He later earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Penn State Harrisburg. He began his professional career at J.L. Clark and worked at several other local businesses before retiring as the Chief Financial Officer of Atlee Hall in 2010.
Ken served six years in the Pennsylvania National Guard after college and was a longtime softball player, coach, and administrator in the Red Rose League. He also coached youth soccer, baseball, and basketball in Manheim Township. Ken was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and held season tickets for the Eagles and Penn State for many years. He was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Lancaster. He was also a member of the F.& A.M. Lodge No. 43 of Lancaster, PA.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his son, James Miller (Kristina) of Chuckey, TN, daughter, Allison Miles (David) of East Petersburg, four grandchildren: Lindsay and Nat Miles and Avery and Colton Miller; and a sister, Teri Moore of Marietta.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or to St. John Lutheran Church.
