Kenneth R. Lapp, 59, of Denver, PA, passed away at Hospice & Community Care on Friday, August 20, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Melvin and Marie (Gockley) Lapp.
Ken was a Christian man and attended LCBC, Ephrata. He worked as a crane operator at Superior Walls by Weaver.
Ken loved riding his motorcycles, going camping to Knoebels, as well as watching the Phillies baseball games and the Eagles football games.
In addition to his parents, Ken is survived by his son, Brandon Lapp, husband of Maria, of Lititz, grandson, Axel, son, Tyler Lapp, of Lititz; and siblings: Ellen Becker of Denver, PA and David Lapp, of Gibsonia, PA.
Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken's memory may be made to: https://give.vickiesangelwalk.org/fundraiser/3403958.
