Kenneth R. "Kenny" Showers, 80, of Annville passed away at Linden Village in Lebanon on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was the husband of Jacqueline F. (Feeman) Showers, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 20, 2019.
Kenny was born in Pleasant Hill, Lebanon County, on January 1, 1939 to the late George E. and Dorothy (Stein) Showers. Kenny graduated from Lebanon High School in 1957. He worked in the lumber and millwork industry for 47 years, including 28 years at Miller Brothers in Lebanon. He retired in 2004 with 10 of service at Denlinger/Stock Lumber in Paradise. He was also a member and former treasurer of The Lebanon County Builders Association.
A lifetime member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lebanon, Kenny sang in the chancel choir, served as Sunday School superintendent and song leader, and was active on many committees. He was an avid bowler, having bowled on the church bowling league and other leagues, and enjoyed golfing. In retirement, he worked as a starter at Blue Mountain Golf Course. Kenny was a longtime, regular blood donor. He loved spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife is daughter, Elizabeth K. and her husband Mark W. Hoffman of Leola, and grandchildren, Lauren Hoffman, and Matthew Hoffman and his wife Megan. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty, Jeanette, Mary, and Edith.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 12PM at Covenant United Methodist Church, 346 N. 9th Street, Lebanon (parking via Church and N. Gannon Streets). Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing held from 11AM until 12PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Covenant United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, 346 N. 9th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046.
