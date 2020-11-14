Kenneth R. "Ken" Wettig, 68, of East Petersburg passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Clarence R., Jr. and Fern Will Wettig. He was the loving husband of Susan Caplinger Wettig and they celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary this past June. Retired in 2009, Ken was a production supervisor after 35 years at the former Alumax, Lancaster. He was a 1970 graduate of Manheim Central High School. His interests included hunting, fishing, golfing and he loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Eric husband of Jennifer Wettig of Lancaster and Shawn husband of Diane Wettig of Manheim; five grandchildren: Gabby, Lexi, Connor, Gracie, Peyton and a brother, Ron Will. He was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn R. Will.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ken's memory to the American Heart Association, Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: