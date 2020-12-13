Kenneth R. Harding, Sr., 87, of Wernersville, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Stone Ridge Poplar Run. He was the husband of the late Lois A. (Weaver) Harding, who passed away Dec. 25, 2017.
Kenneth, a son of the late William E. and Mabel H. (Barnett) Harding, was born in Sinking Spring. He is survived by two children, Dwight D. Harding, Wernersville, and a daughter, Diane A., wife of Thomas Marks, Ephrata; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth R. Harding, Jr.; two brothers, Harry and Arthur Harding; and two sisters, Florence Fleischer and Helen Harting.
He was a 1952 graduate of Wilson Senior High School and retired in 1998 from Alcoa Aluminum Plant, Lebanon.
He was a member of Mohn's Memorial E.C. Church, a lifelong member of the NRA, Lebanon Valley Sportsman Association, a lifelong member of Cushion Peak Rod and Gun, and Buck-I Hunting Club.
He was an Army Veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict.
Services and burial will be private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.
