Kenneth R. Geib, 98, of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2021. Born in East Petersburg, he was the son of the late Clayton and Bertha Risser Geib. He was the husband of the late Grace (Witmer) Geib.
Ken was a World War II veteran, a proud mason, retiree of Lancaster Newspapers, and became the oldest member of Trinity United Church of Christ, East Petersburg, after 83 years, where he sang in the choir for many years. He played the saxophone since high school and was a member of the Malta and Zembo Shrine bands. He and his dear companion for 11 years, Sara Gable, together enjoyed the many musical venues in Lancaster, combined their musical talents to entertain others, playing the piano and saxophone, for their friends at Brethren Village and at Trinity Church.
Ken was a kind-hearted, giving man and loved spending time with family and friends. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, a brother-in-law, Raymond Witmer, and a sister-in-law, Mary Witmer, both of Lancaster. He was predeceased by 6 siblings and their spouses, Eugene and Myrtle (Geib) Cain, Albert and Leona (Geib) Gerlach, Clarence Geib, Robert and Edyth Geib, Clayton, Jr. and Yvonne Geib, and Eugene Geib who died in infancy.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery, East Petersburg. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later time. The family would like to thank everyone at Hospice for their loving care to Ken and his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 East State Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www BuchFuneral.com.
