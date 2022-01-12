Kenneth R. Dietrich, 80, of Mount Joy, passed away at home on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Born in Reinholds, he was the son of the late Norman and Pauline Coldren Dietrich. He was the brother to Ronald (Sandy) and Eugene (deceased). He was a 1959 graduate of Cocalico High School and continued his education at Penn State University with a degree in Turf Grass and Agronomy. Kenneth proudly served in the United States Army as a tank driver. He was the Golf Course Superintendent of Lancaster Country Club for 44 years before retiring in 2004. Kenneth was a 32nd degree Mason at Ephrata Lodge, #665, a member of the Lancaster and Reading Lodge of Perfection, Lancaster Scottish Rite, Reading Rajah Shrine, Lancaster Liederkranz, Garden Club of Lancaster County, National Audubon Society, and the American Legion. Kenneth was also a Certified Golf Course Superintendent for 52 years, Past President of PA Central Golf Course Superintendent Association, and Past President of PA turf grass Council.
Loving and devoted husband of Bertha (Good) Dietrich since 1965. Amazing father of Sherry (Mark) Yoder, Brian, and Christina (Eric) Knoedler. Ken was very proud of the accomplishments of his grandchildren, Samantha and Matthew Yoder. He made sure to play an active role in their lives. Ken’s devotion to his family was always a priority. His generous smile, jokes, and stories about the good old days will always be remembered. His accountability and selflessness will be kept alive and missed by all who knew him. Our family will miss his gentle soul, intelligence, kindness and thoughtfulness. Ken loved puttering in his workshop and taking care of his property. With his wife, Bertha they traveled to all 50 United States, and also to Canada, Mexico, Europe and the Caribbean
Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head, Goodnight, Dad, we love you.
Services are private per Ken’s request and at the convenience of the family with interment at Mount Joy Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in Ken’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Per Ken, keep a smile on your face, be kind to others, and love your family and friends. Buch Funeral Home, Mount Joy in charge of arrangements. To send the family online condolences of our beloved patriarch Ken, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com.
