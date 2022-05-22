Kenneth R. Brosey

Kenneth R. "Bud" Brosey, 93, of Manheim, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Eiven and Esther Reppert Brosey. He was the loving husband of Esther Sangrey Brosey and they would have celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in September. Bud worked at the former Fuller Company, Manheim as a welder for 41 years. He was a graduate of former Manheim High School in 1947 and was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. Bud served in the United States Navy and was also a member of the former Dutchland Polkateers Club. A lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, he also enjoyed collecting antiques, bowling and loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Richard K. husband of Holly Brosey of Manheim, Roger K. husband of Kathy Brosey of Lancaster; a daughter, Leslie J. Flory of Manheim; a granddaughter, Rebecca wife of Ryan McGeehan and three great grandsons, Pearse, Garett and Jameson McGeehan. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Jo Brosey, son-in-law, Paul "Cork" Flory and five sisters, Lillian Brosey, Arlena Flinchbaugh, Esther Root, Hilda DeLong and Jean Brosey.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Kenneth's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com