Lifelong Lancaster County resident, Kenneth R. Bradford, 74, passed away peacefully the morning of January 7, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital.
He is survived by his two nephews, a grand-niece, and extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Jean E. (Brown) and Kenneth W. Bradford, and a sister Shirley J. Loraw.
Kenny enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching sports, attending church, reading poetry and his Bible, and listening to music. He loved his many pets he had throughout the years. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy in 1967. Kenny retired from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation after many years of employment which he worked various positions.
A funeral service will be held at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, PA 17566 on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon. Burial services will be private at a later date.
