Kenneth R. Barley, 66, of Harrisburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 25, 1954 in Harrisburg to the late Richard O. Barley and Sara Pilgram Barley.
He is survived by his brothers, Richard O. Barley, Jr. (Deb) and John H. Barley; nieces and nephews, Sara Sharp, Rick Barley, Michael Barley, Lisa Barley, Matthew Barley, David Barley; and sister-in-law, Sue Barley; as well as several grand nieces and nephews.
Ken was a retired machinist for Norfolk Southern, former Conrail and the former Reading Railroad. Ken was a member of the Paxton Presbyterian Church and the International Brotherhood of Machinist and Aerospace workers. Ken was a graduate of Central Dauphin High School, class of '72. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, traveling, attending sporting events with his family, especially baseball, basketball, tennis, and football. Other hobbies included woodworking and music.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Neill Funeral Home, 3501 Derry St., Harrisburg. Burial will be in Paxtang Cemetery. A viewing will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home until the time of the service.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Masonic Village, UPMC Hospital, Columbia Cottage and home care help from Joanne Gann and her staff members Maurice and Erica for their unwavering commitment of love and support to both Ken and family members during this most challenging time.
Kindly omit flowers. Donations may be made in Ken's name to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice.
