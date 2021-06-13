Kenneth Paul Brooks

Kenneth Paul, "Ken," "K" (Pap) Brooks, age 74 of Willow Street, passed away Wednesday, June 9th, 2021. A proud graduate of J.P. McCaskey and an alumnus of Stevens Tech, Ken was a tool and die maker by trade, a retiree that was currently a bus driver at Shultz Transportation, and the loving patriarch of his family. A simple man who knew nothing aside from selflessness, dedication, and love, Ken was an amazing husband, father, and Pap whose laugh filled a room, and whose smile could shift a storm clouded day to one filled with sunshine.
Ken was an avid sports fan and loved nothing more than watching the Phillies, the Eagles, and his favorite collegiate team, the Penn State Nittany Lions. To know Ken, was to know his attention to detail when it came to how perfectly manicured his lawn was, how meticulous his trimming of the outdoor trees were in his gorgeous Christmas light displays.
He was a whistler in the morning, the songs he sang with the windows down in the car and around the house, Ken was an everyday optimist that painted the silver lining and the soother of worries for his family. There was always "it will be alright, sweetheart" to be endeared and a shoulder to offer comfort.
A man who put everyone before himself, Ken will be dearly missed by those that had the blessing of loving him and being loved by him unconditionally in return.
Ken is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Phillips, his father, Edgar Brooks, his stepfather, Edgar Phillips, and his son-in-law, Jeff Harris. Surviving Ken is his beloved wife of 49 years, whom he married on Valentine's Day, Dolly Brooks (of Willow Street), his son, Frank Liebl (wife Valerie of York), his daughter, Deb Kramer (of Manheim), his daughter, Michele Harris (of Willow Street), his son, Michael Kramer (wife LeAnn of Millersville), and his daughter, Karen Brooks (of Elizabethtown). Ken was also the most amazing "Pap" to 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a precious number 11 coming soon.
A Celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. The visitation hour will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA.
