Kenneth P. Stauffer, 91, of Penbrook, passed away July 7, 2021, at his home.
Born August 28, 1929, in Brownstown, PA, He was the son of the late J. Luke Stauffer and Mary (Wolf) Stauffer.
Kenneth, known to his family as Ted, retired in 1992 after more than 40 years of service at Pennsylvania Power & Light (PPL).
Mr. Stauffer is survived by a son, Kenneth (and Ramona) of Salmon, Idaho; 3 daughters, Mary Tanner (and David) of Port Trevorton, PA, Susan Grogan (and Michael) of Duncannon, PA and Kathleen Ross (and Karl) of Wallingford, VT; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Kenneth is also survived by his brother James of Anderson, SC; sister MaryAnn Crockett of Winchester, MA; and his brother Phillip (Butch) of Leola, PA. He is predeceased by his brothers Jacob, Thomas and William.
Kenneth was predeceased in death by his wife of 70 years E. Louise (Ditzler) Stauffer and his son Michael David.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Penbrook United Church of Christ, 56 Banks Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103.
