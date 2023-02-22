Kenneth Neal Barshinger, 86, of Stevens, PA, passed away peacefully at Cornwall Manor on Monday, February 20, 2023.
Ken was born May 5, 1936, in Germantown, PA. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Pearl (Harvison) Barshinger, and his brother, Donald Barshinger.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy, his five children and six grandchildren - Lynne and Jim Holmes and their daughter Johanna Holmes; Kerry Barshinger and fiance Sue Ayres and his children, Mason and Faye Barshinger; Karen and James Brown; Keith and Lana Barshinger and their daughter Erin; Andrew and Kristin Barshinger and their children Brock and Kylee. Also surviving are his nephew, Craig Barshinger and sister-in-law, Linda Gordon.
Ken was a loving husband and father. He was also a health and physical education teacher at Manheim Township High School for 38 years, where he started the Blue Streaks boys' swimming team, coaching it for 25 years. His swimmers appreciated his years of leadership and bestowed the honor of naming the Manheim Township Senior High School swimming pool, the Ken Barshinger Natatorium, upon his retirement. His other interests included gardening, reading, and volunteering at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.
He will be missed greatly by his family and the many people whose lives he has touched.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mark Breland officiating. Interment will be private in the Moravian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ken's memory to the charity of their choice.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.