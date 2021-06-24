Kenneth N. Bidwell, age 84, of Quarryville, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He is the husband of Janet McMullen Bidwell and the late Cecil Lea Bidwell. Born in Oxford, he was the son of the late Birchell Thomas and Luella Christina Hall Bidwell. He was a truck driver for a cement company in Kennet Square and also worked at a mushroom company for many years. He loved his two Yorkies, Ginger and Taffy.
Surviving besides his wife is sister, Bonnie Bryer of Willow Street, a sister-in-law, Connie Bidwell of Oxford, many nieces and nephews, and 7 step children; Rose wife of Kyle Cleary of MD, Betty wife of John Sinclair of MD, David husband of Peggy McMullen and family of MD, Jerry husband of Marcia McMullen of GA, Mark husband of Becky McMullen of DE, Mary wife of Robert Ridenour and Family of MD, and James McMullen and Tammy Blackwell of VA.
He was preceded in death by a son, James A. Bidwell, and 2 brothers; Robert Bidwell and Donald Bidwell.
A funeral service will take place from Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Wednesday, June 30th, at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Oxford Cemetery.
