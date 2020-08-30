Kenneth M. Hoffmaster, 71, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Robert and Maryellen (Barton) Hoffmaster. Kenneth is survived by his wife Brenda (Meley) Hoffmaster, his son, Trent A. (Tara) Hoffmaster of Mount Joy; and three grandchildren: Alexis, Payton, and Noah, all of Mount Joy. Also surviving are six siblings: Beth, Molly, Eileen, Robert, Phil, and Scott.
Ken received his education at Columbia High. He then served four years in the United States Marine Corps, where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Ken worked for Armstrong World Industries for over 26 years. He was fiercely loyal and had a strong work ethic. Painting and wallpapering were two of his many talents, and he spent much of his life beautifying many homes. Ken loved attending wrestling matches with his son and watching Alabama football with his grandson. He was a wonderful father and was always willing to help others. His main passion in life was providing for his wife and family. Ken and Brenda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last September. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence please visit, www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.