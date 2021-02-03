Kenneth M. Denlinger

Kenneth Martin "Ken" Denlinger, 66, of Lancaster, PA, entered into the arms of his savior Jesus Christ on January 30, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Martin D. and Lydia H. (Hostetter) Denlinger. He was a 1972 graduate of Conestoga Valley. In 1977, he married Beverly McMichael with whom he shared 43 years.
Ken was the fifth generation to own and operate the family dairy farm. He was hard working and dedicated to his calling as a dairy farmer. Ken enjoyed finding ways to improve the daily farm operations and over the years doubled the herd size. After retiring from full time farming, Ken was able to invest more time in his other interests: spending time in his shop, woodworking and repairing various items, listening to gospel music and driving his 1946 Chevy pickup. Ken created many memories with his family at their cabin in the mountains. In his early retirement he helped remodel and enlarge the cabin for the many growing families.
Ken was a lifelong member of Mellinger Mennonite Church and a member of The Gideons International, helping spread the word of God all over the world. Ken's faith defined his life – he was dedicated to the Lord, his family, and the land.
His memory will be cherished by his wife: Beverly Denlinger; two daughters: Carla (Kenneth) Shirk and Shannon (Robert) Meck; three sons: Nathan (Laurian) Denlinger, Todd (Mandie) Denlinger, and Eric Denlinger; five sisters: Carolyn (Ken) Rohrer, Joann (John) Martin, Debra (John) Shank, Donna (James) Graybill, and Kristine (Scott) Augsburger; two brothers: John (Deborah) Denlinger and Michael (Corinne) Denlinger; and lots of nieces and nephews. His presence will forever be treasured by his 18 grandchildren as well.
Family and friends will be received at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA 17602, on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 10AM to 1PM. A funeral service will follow at 1PM with Pastor Dan Cloyd officiating. Kenneth's service will be livestreamed and available on the church's website, www.mellingerchurch.org. Interment will be at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. Memorial donations in Ken's honor can be made to the Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th St., Akron, PA 17501 and/or the Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
