Kenneth Lloyd Wiederrecht, 82, of Landisville passed away at his residence on September 13, 2019. He was born in Millersville to the late Lloyd G. and Marie Wiederrecht and was lifelong resident of this area. Kenneth was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School with the Class of 1956 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He worked for forty three years as a printer at R.R. Donnelley before retiring in 1999. Kenneth was a family man who treasured time with his family and was a faithful member of Faith Bible Church.
Kenneth leaves behind his wife of fifty eight years, M. Naomi Wiederrecht of Landisville; his children, Kenneth L. Wiederrecht, II of Landisville, Daniel, husband of Christine Wiederrecht of Manheim, Rebecca, wife of David Lankford of York, David, husband of Melissa Wiederrecht of Cypress, TX; Eleven grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Barr and Kathleen Davis both of Lancaster.
A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at Faith Bible Church, 2075 Harrisburg Ave, Mount Joy, PA 17552. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Faith Bible Church or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr. Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.