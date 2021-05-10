Kenneth LeRoy Smith

Kenneth L. Smith, 55 of Maytown, PA, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2021. He was the son of Janet (Livelsberger) Rose and partner in life to Sonya Benner for over 16 years.
Ken spent many years fishing the banks of the Susquehanna River at "Bun's Cabin" just outside of Wrightsville, PA. He and Bun had a special bond and were dear friends. Ken loved watching TV, especially Forensic Files and game shows. Above all, Little House on the Prairie was Ken's quiet escape. He loved watching sports and was a passionate fan of the Tennessee Titans (formerly the Houston Oilers). Ken also was an avid Trump supporter.
Spending time with his 3 grandchildren brought joy to Ken, and they will miss him greatly. Ken was not a "soft" person, but he showed his love and compassion for others in small meaningful acts.
Ken is survived by his mother Janet Rose (Bob), his sisters Rose Shirk (Mike) and Janet Sherick (Bob), his brothers Tom Smith (Kristine) and Ryan Shoff, and his partner in life Sonya Benner. Ken was preceded in death by his niece Becky Scantling.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ken's name to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To leave the family an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com