Kenneth Lefever Kauffman, 84, of Bainbridge, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at UPMC Lititz. Born in West Lampeter Township, he was the son of the late Paul Herbert and Gladys Mae (Lefever) Kauffman. Ken was married to Nancy (Prescott) Kauffman for 64 years.
Ken worked hard for many years and devoted his time to his family, farm, and businesses. He enjoyed the quality time spent with his wife and the fun outings they shared together.
When asked what his greatest accomplishments were, he proudly replied, "My family!" This was evident by the time he spent with his grandchildren, and most recently, his great-grandchildren that he visited as often as possible after retirement.
Surviving besides his wife Nancy are his five children: Kay Bell, Douglas (husband of Lisa Gumbert) Kauffman, Timothy (husband of Susan Ritchey) Kauffman, Kristina (wife of Stephen) Houck and Jill (wife of Larry) Risser; fifteen grandchildren: Kristen (wife of William) Siler, Melinda Bell, Jeffrey (husband of Amanda) Kauffman, Jacob (husband of Ashley) Kauffman, Jacey (fiance of Hunter Rehrer) Kauffman, Benjamin Kauffman, Kyleigh (wife of Blaine) Alexander; Drew (husband of Krista) Kauffman, Joseph (husband of Laura) Houck, Bethany (wife of Jeremy) Rheaume, Daniel (husband of Jennifer) Houck, Shawn (husband of Courtney) Risser, Heather Risser, Bryan (husband of Brittney) Risser, and Derek Risser; 20-1/2 great-grandchildren: Ryan and Benjamin Siler, Mikhail and Morgan Kauffman, Jackson and Brielle Alexander, Noah Kauffman, Sadie and Norah Houck, Olivia and Lilah Rheaume, Addison and Zoey Houck, Christina Risser, Blaytin, Braxtin, Brayleigh and Brogan Risser, Paislee and Mylee Risser and baby girl Kauffman due September 2022. Also surviving: One brother, P. Glenn (husband of Betty) Kauffman, Brogue, PA and one sister, Virginia Strohm, Arizona, and many other extended family members. Ken was predeceased by his son-in-law, Gary Bell and brother-in-law, Irvin Strohm.
A funeral service honoring Ken's life will be held at Reich's Evangelical Congregational Church, 338 Stackstown Rd., Marietta, PA 17547 on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 1 PM to 2:30 PM. Interment will follow at East Donegal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reich's Evangelical Congregational Church (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com