Kenneth L. Williams, Sr., 81, of New Holland, passed away on January 6, 2022 in his residence.
Born in Petoskey, MI, he was the son of the late Cliff and Arlene (Johnson) Williams.
He was the loving husband of Rose Marie (Waltman) Williams, with whom he married on July 10, 1987 and shared thirty-four loving years of marriage.
Kenneth was employed by Flexsteel Industries as a Truck Driver for thirty-five years, until his retirement in 2004. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the New Holland American Legion Conestoga Post 662. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing golf.
In addition to his loving wife, Kenneth is survived by his children: Ronald Deaver, Kenneth L. Williams, Jr. husband of Suzette Williams, Carolyn wife of Pete Hoffman, Bruce husband of Tracy Deaver. Also surviving are his stepchildren: Michael Deaver, Christine wife of Jacob Frederick, Kathleen wife of Pete Buckwalter, Douglas husband of Missy Deaver and William husband of Kelly Deaver, sixteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a grandson, a brother, Al Williams and a sister, Eleanor Williams.
A viewing will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. Interment will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003.
A living tribute »