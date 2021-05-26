Kenneth L. Wike, age 72, passed away at his home in Ephrata on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Born in Reinholds to the late Harry and Irene (Johnston) Wike.
Surviving are sons, Kenney (Becky) and Kerry (Penny) both of Denver. Four granddaughters, Sommer, Danielle, Kendel and Carissa, and great-granddaughter Kennedy. Also survived by sister Sara (Jack) Cogley and brother Dennis (Bonnie). Preceded in death by sister Susan Shober.
Ken proudly served his country in the Marine Corps from 1966-1969, serving 13 months in Viet Nam as a Scout Sniper. He was a lifelong truck driver, receiving the million mile awards from both F.W. Woolworth and Dart Container.
"Big Ken" enjoyed riding horses and his Harley, playing golf and taking hunting trips out west. He was a member of: too many to list, veterans, Sportsman's and Social Clubs in the area. Ken was also a member of Dry Fork Camp and Camp Sequoia and enjoyed his annual hunting trip to Arkansas.
Memorial service to follow at a later date.
A living tribute »