Kenneth L. Strine, (December 5, 1946 July 16, 2023)
Charming and funny, devoted father, husband and pappy passed away peacefully on July 16, 2023. Ken was born in York and grew up in Lancaster. He was the only son with three sisters (Cathy Strine Shade, Judy Skowronck and Margaret Strine) of Leroy K. Strine and Althea Strine (Chadwick).
Ken entered the U.S. Army in 1968 and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany in clandestine services. After returning state's side, he eventually found his love Melanie E. Vatter and was married December 27, 1974. Ken worked as an accountant for the State of Pennsylvania until his retirement. He then assumed Melanie's fulltime care and was a devoted care giver for years. They were married for 34 years before her untimely death.
Ken was also a loving father to three children: Michelle Oppedisano of Williamstown, NJ, Emily Weissenberger of San Rafael, California, and David Strine of Portland, Oregon. Father-in-law to Matthew Oppedisano and Jan Weissenberger. His greatest joy came from three grandsons Matt Oppedisano, Patrick Oppedisano, and Marcel Weissenberger.
Ken was an Eagle Scout as a child and a long-time member of the Lions Club. With the Lions Club he volunteered not just in Lancaster but also with the Sioux Indians in South Dakota. He was a longtime softball league referee and faithful Phillies fan. He was a history buff at heart and instilled a love of traveling and continual learning in his children.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the funeral home on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken's memory may be made to Lions Club International, 300 W. 22nd St, Oak Brook, IL 60523-8422, or American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103.