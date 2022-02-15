Kenneth L. "Slats" Wagner, 90, of Lebanon, died on Friday, February 11, 2022 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on Wednesday, December 30, 1931 to Katherine Chrisemer née Schies in Lebanon. He was a member of Hopeland United Methodist Church and was a 1950 graduate of Lebanon High School, set a 39-point record in one game and a league record of 251 points in a season of basketball, with induction in the Lebanon High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Kenneth set a Lebanon High School record with 337 points scored in a season and named 3rd team All State. He served in the Army in Korea with the 3rd Division, 64th tank Battalion, Company A and 3rd Division Company Headquarters basketball teams. Kenneth retired from Sterling Drug.
Surviving are his wife Linda M. Wagner née Boyd; children Donald Wagner and spouse Connie, Linda Reidenbaugh; grandchildren Natasha Wagner, Sean Reidenbaugh; a step brother. He was preceded in death by stepfather Earl Chrisemer.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 N. Clay Road, Lititz, PA 17543. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »